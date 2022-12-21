Palmer Hayden painted this charismatic little talisman of a picture halfway through a five-year spell in Paris (1927-1932). The sculptor Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller had moved to Paris at the turn of the century, but after her Hayden was one of the first African American artists to travel to Europe to study. “Untitled (Dreamer)” is small — it’s about a foot by a foot-and-a-half — but when you come across it at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, you can’t deny its radiance.

Part of what sets it apart is its instant legibility. We only have to glance at the picture to know that the man is hearing music in his dreams. The conceit speaks to inchoate yearnings for inspiration, rhythm and bliss.

Hayden’s color heightens the intensity of these yearnings. The hands holding the guitar and the drumsticks emerge from a swirling, cloudlike pattern of azure, which sets off the deeper midnight blue of the wall. Both blues hum against the turquoise of the bedspread, the touches of gold (guitar and trumpet) and red (drum and lips), and the dreamer’s black pants, skin and hair.

Hayden (he was christened Peyton Cole Hedgeman but later changed his name) was born in Widewater, Va. He was in New York during the early years of the Harlem Renaissance, which clearly rubbed off on him. But after winning some prizes, he sailed for Paris in 1927.

By this time, he had already painted “Fétiche et Fleurs” (1926), a still life of flowers alongside a Gabonese Fang head standing on a Congolese Kuba textile. At a time when figures such as W.E.B. Du Bois and Alain Locke were urging African American artists to reclaim their cultural roots in Africa, this was one of the first paintings by an African American artist to incorporate African art.

Going to Paris added complexity to all this. Hayden received conventional training at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts. But he was interested in the modern art he saw all around him. In “Untitled (Dreamer)” you can feel the spirits of Van Gogh, Gauguin and Matisse — especially in the flat, richly harmonious colors. You can also sense the spirit of Henri Rousseau, the customs official who painted dreams and fantasies of Africa’s jungles despite never having been there.

Of course, Hayden hadn’t been to Africa either. He was influenced by the same African objects that had inspired first Matisse and then Picasso, Amedeo Modigliani, Constantin Brancusi and a veritable roll call of susceptible artists and designers on both sides of the Atlantic. They were all part of what used to be called “primitivism,” an aesthetic tendency with roots in colonialism. Primitivism has been criticized for patronizing, ignorant attitudes toward African (and Oceanic) culture. It also changed the face of modern art.

Unlike those European artists, Hayden was Black. He was interested in African culture from a different and potentially more intimate perspective. Here, he seems to have painted the sleeper’s face to resemble a mask of the kind worn in Dan masquerades, in what is today Liberia. Dan masks with closed eyes signify a turning inward to commune with the spirits.

Hayden was probably aware of all this. But he was a man from Virginia who loved being in Paris. And the idea that got perhaps the strongest hold on him was not Dan cosmology, but the notion (which also appealed to Matisse and Picasso) that simplicity could be more truthful, more authentic, than technical sophistication.

It can seem like Hayden took a complicated path to arrive at that point. But the dynamic between simplicity and sophistication is as old as culture itself. It’s as if we are constantly seeking relief from the vertiginous brilliance of which our minds are capable. We invent rocket ships and computers, run companies, write exhaustive studies, jockey for power. But at night we dream of music and dance.