There’s a comic pathos in any attempt to describe the paintings of the 16th-century Flemish artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder. They consistently defeat a writer’s ability even to inventory all the things they contain, let alone articulate their overwhelming impact.

“The Harvesters,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, belongs to Bruegel’s series of six paintings on wooden panel, representing the seasons. They were painted for a wealthy businessman, Nicolaes Jongelinck, for his country house just outside Antwerp. All are dated 1565 (although it seems incredible that one artist could complete six in a single year).

The Met’s painting (about 4 feet by 5 1/3 feet) depicts the heat and high humidity of late summer. The panel representing early summer (“Haymaking”) is in Prague; those devoted to autumn (“The Return of the Herd”), winter (“Hunters in the Snow”) and late winter/early spring (“The Gloomy Day”) are in Vienna; and the panel dedicated to spring had gone missing by the 17th century.

Displayed at eye-level in Jongelinck’s dining room, Bruegel’s six-seasons pictures would have made an astonishing impression. When Jongelinck — who had made his money collecting export duties for King Philip II of Spain — got into financial trouble, he used the paintings as collateral for tax debts. So they were dispersed less than a year after they had been installed, and Jongelinck died, deep in debt, just five summers later.

Of course, the paintings’ almost inhuman vastness and variety is precisely what keeps us engrossed. “The hold these paintings have on us,” wrote the art historian Joseph Leo Koerner in his 2016 book, “Bosch and Bruegel: From Enemy Painting to Everyday Life,” “depends partly on their visually escaping our grasp. The views they offer so far exceed our capacity to look that we can never feel finished looking.”

But if we can’t finish, we can at least begin. “The Harvesters” shows a vast, partly cultivated coastal landscape with a bay and ships, hills and roads, cattle and birds, a town, meadows, a pond, a church semi-obscured by an unkempt tangle of tree branches and leaves, and a large, golden field of grain. Peasants are using scythes to cut down the tall wheat, which is then raked into piles, bundled into sheaves and tied upright into tepee-like structures.

It’s hot, you can tell. Nine laborers have found shade under a pear tree. Some have donned hats or scarves to protect themselves from the sun. Others are bareheaded. They seat themselves on bundled wheat sheaves. A white cloth is laid on the ground.

Three of the workers look out of the picture as they eat buttered bread or porridge from bowls. One man, lying on his back, his head resting on his arm at the base of the tree, sleepily eyes the basket of bread as another twists around to cut into a loaf.

On the right, a man has climbed a tree, perhaps with the help of the ladder that now lies fallen. Hanging upside down, he is sending down pears that two women are gathering. On the left, in the middle distance (not far from a cart loaded high with wheat), two monks take off their robes to swim in the pond. Not far away, a group of townsfolk play a brutal game that involves throwing a stick at a bird tied to a block of wood.

Do you see? In both fact and feeling, the picture goes around and around. You can only surrender before it, as before the complexity of the world itself.

The field of wheat, irradiated by sunlight, gives the entire image a golden glow. We feel the heat haze, the drowsiness. It’s contagious. It makes us want — as Koerner writes — to “lay down our gaze as the sleeping peasant has his pitchfork.”

As sinners in Dante’s “Inferno” or in the paintings of Hieronymus Bosch are punished by torments tailored to their particular sin, Bruegel’s laborers are (more benignly) identified with their work: Bending to gather or collect, they make rounded shapes like bundled wheat or fallen fruit.

The feeling I get from “The Harvesters” is of a kind of surfeit, a superabundance that goes beyond me loving you or us loving them, straight to something both more impersonal and yet somehow more consoling: life loving itself. “This is really all we’ve got,” wrote Ian McEwan in his novel “The Child in Time,” “this increase, this matter of life loving itself; everything else we have has to come from this.”