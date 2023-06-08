Modern art is often explained in terms of freedom — and for good reason. When people talk about the creative revolution that took place toward the end of the 19th century and into the 20th, they note how artists liberated themselves from old conventions. They speak of the emancipation of color or escaping from the strictures of an official art system or being freed to paint modern subject matter instead of religious, historical or mythological themes. It is as if modernism’s patron saint were Houdini.

The irony, of course, is that a lot about modern art quickly became very programmatic. As each wave of innovation rolled in, it was as if everyone suddenly had to paint like Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque, or make geometric abstractions, or use found objects, or paint dreams, or cover huge canvases with lots of splashes.

[How good, really, was Pablo Picasso?]

Yet given this avant-garde urge toward conformity, it’s nice to be reminded that modernism also freed people to be eccentric. To resist expectation and criticism and to paint, precisely, like no one else.

I can think of no better example than Florine Stettheimer.

Stettheimer painted this adorably eccentric picture in 1918-1919, in the immediate aftermath of World War I. Peppered with American flags and eagles and framed with a folksy red, white and blue border with gilded wooden “tassels” and a golden eagle on top, it depicts the burgeoning skyscrapers of downtown Manhattan from the deck of a U.S. Navy destroyer, with the Statue of Liberty looming large on the left.

“New York/Liberty,” at the Whitney Museum of American Art, was Stettheimer’s attempt to commemorate the return of President Woodrow Wilson from the 1919 Paris Peace Conference. Wilson is there, a minuscule figure on the deck of the destroyer.

But Stettheimer seems most interested in capturing the vitality of the city. She paints it as a quiver of arrow-like buildings on an elliptical base. Flags fly at cross purposes. The sky is punctuated by a hot-air balloon, a dirigible and a zooming biplane.

More drawing than painting, the image foreshadows the later graphic inventions of Saul Steinberg. It captures the psychological as much as the material expansion of New York — a city unlike any the world had known.

Liberty was obviously in the air when Stettheimer painted it. But as a modernist, what sort of liberty did she value? What sort of escape did she want to effect?

Her father, a banker, had abandoned the family when Stettheimer and her four siblings were young, and her mother, who had German-Jewish origins, returned to Germany from Rochester, N.Y. Thus, Stettheimer and her siblings grew up in Germany, the country whose defeat this painting commemorates.

Stettheimer first fell in love with art in that country and then in America, where she studied at the Art Students League in New York in the early 1890s. In her 30s, she traveled extensively in Europe (she never married, nor did her sisters) but settled back in New York in 1914, when she was 43.

By this time — a year after the notorious Armory Show had introduced the likes of Henri Matisse and Marcel Duchamp to America — Stettheimer was a full convert to modernism. But in 1916, after an exhibition of her work at New York’s Knoedler Gallery fizzled, she made a key decision. She chose never to show her work publicly again.

That choice, then, was Stettheimer’s great assertion of liberty. Not showing her work — not risking mockery or a humiliating failure to sell — freed her to paint as personally, as eccentrically as she liked. She could afford it — she was wealthy. But there was, of course, a price to pay. By the time Stettheimer died, her work had been mostly forgotten.

Thankfully, Stettheimer has since been rediscovered. Her works can be found in the collections of America’s great museums, and she is justly regarded not as an escape artist, but as one of modern art’s true originals.