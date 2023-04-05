Most of us crave stillness, smoothness, order. It’s why we love Johannes Vermeer and revere Edward Hopper. But are there not days when we prefer the crusty textures and spiritual commotion of Rembrandt to the pooling, pacific light of Vermeer? Are there not days when we might prefer George Bellows to Edward Hopper?

Life, after all, is rarely irradiated by beneficent light coming in at just the right angle. We need art to register the ways in which we are instead overshadowed by unknown, hulking forces, thwarted by crosscurrents and continually off-kilter.

This Bellows painting at the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio shows what is now known as the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. Bellows (1882-1925) painted it in December 1909, which was the year the two-level double cantilever bridge was completed.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Hopper and Bellows were both students of the painter Robert Henri, a charismatic teacher who, in the spirit of Walt Whitman, urged his students to capture the vitality of modern life by melding the innate properties of oil paint with fresh forms of observation rooted in reportage. Henri believed that “the big strong thing can only be the result of big strong seeing.” To call this a virile view of art would be to imply that feminine eyes are incapable of “big strong seeing,” which obviously won’t do. But Henri and the painters of the Ashcan School he established were looking for an antidote to the hygienic, idealized art taught in the academies, and they relished wrapping themselves in a musky, deodorant-free rhetoric.

Hopper would eventually reject — or at least domesticate — Henri’s anarchic spirit. But Bellows, whose career was short and whose great period even shorter, embraced it.

He shared his teacher’s taste for mayhem. Taking inspiration from Winslow Homer (whose popularity was surging in the new century), Bellows looked for ways to incorporate New York’s teeming energies into the very life of his paint. Get close to his canvases, and you see how their viscous textures and lurching energies become equivalents for Gotham’s cavernous gloom and its briefly snatched, bright-glinting light.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Bellows was especially captivated by New York’s engineering marvels. He painted the epic excavations at Pennsylvania Station, a feat of ingenious construction and brute power on the order of the Panama Canal. Then he turned to the Queensboro (or 59th Street) Bridge.

Here, you can almost smell the briny turbulence of the East River and touch the stony terrain of the sharp sliver that is Blackwell’s (now Roosevelt) Island. You can feel, too, the rise and relentless push of the water, its bright blue enlivened by the pale-yellow barge at left and the rust-red underside of the bridge.

Detesting false symmetries, Bellows wanted to show the world exactly as his embodied eye saw it. So his vantage point feels arbitrary and off-balance, encouraging us to feel both the bridge’s overhanging presence and the powerful current against which the tugboat toils. The tug’s tilting chimney rhymes with the lean of the lamppost, and both are counteracted by the scattered silhouettes of women and children leaning against the iron-paling fence.

Everything is subject to force and counter-pressure. Everything is alive, everything in motion, everything imperiled.