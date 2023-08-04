ip-hop is an art form that rewards style and originality yet constantly pays homage — through samples, shout-outs and collaborations — to the artists on whose shoulders it stands. As Aug. 11 approaches — 50 years from the day DJ Kool Herc threw a 1973 back-to-school party for his sister Cindy at 1520 Sedgwick Ave. in the Bronx, widely regarded as the birth of hip-hop — we could have made a ranked list you’d argue about. But no top 50 can encompass all that this form of cultural expression has become, or include everyone who has played a part in it.

With that in mind, we asked people who made the music we love to tell us about songs they love — the ones that still make them feel the way they first did, or those that inspired, impacted or influenced them. We talked to hip-hop figures from various eras and regions, including a few non-artists, looking for anything but standard answers. In short, we passed the mic to hip-hop and let it freestyle. By having artists share what they love about hip-hop — its beauty, its insight, its unapologetic nature — we hope they’ll remind you of what you love too, or introduce you to songs you’d overlooked.

Listen to the 50 songs as you scroll, by toggling the sound on and off, or enjoy them as a Spotify playlist here. You might, of course, encounter explicit lyrics. In a separate essay, Post music critic Chris Richards reminds us not to forget the past 20 years as we celebrate hip-hop’s 50th. And, in a reminder that music is universal, take our quiz on the unexpected songs loved by artists such as Ice-T, Uncle Luke and Masta Ace. Lastly, you won’t want to miss a special episode of “Post Reports” on Aug. 11, telling hip-hop’s story through new interviews with Rakim, Yo-Yo and Drumma Boy, among others.