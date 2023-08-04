Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Can you guess which songs these hip-hop artists surprisingly enjoy?

As The Washington Post sought out rappers, producers and on-air hosts to share 50 hip-hop songs they love, a common refrain arose: We make hip-hop, but we listen to everything. We were frequently reminded that music is universal, and artists you think you know can’t be stereotyped or boxed in. Some of your hip-hop heroes dig classic rock, pop and country — which means these song picks didn’t make our main list, but they were too good to keep to ourselves.

In many cases, we straight-up asked for songs that the artists unexpectedly enjoy, and that clash with their onstage personas, so there might not be a way for you to ace this quiz. But everyone who’s willing to lean into good music from any genre is a winner in our book.

Question 1 of 20 1. What new-school hit does Too $hort love? “Duppy” by Skepta “Walkin” by Denzel Curry “Put It on da Floor Again” by Latto featuring Cardi B “Loyalty” by Kendrick Lamar

Question 2 of 20 2. What song from a flashy MC does Charlie Mack love? “Let’s Get It Started” by MC Hammer “P.S.K. What Does It Mean?” by Schoolly D “A Long Walk” by Jill Scott “I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

Question 3 of 20 3. What soulful hit does E-40 find cinematic? “Ghetto Cowboy” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony “The Makings of You” by Curtis Mayfield “I’m a Ram” by Al Green “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” by Marvin Gaye

Question 4 of 20 4. What song from a Grammy-recognized artist does Big Freedia love? “Cissy Strut” by the Meters “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan “A Milli” by Lil Wayne “Love Hangover” by Diana Ross

Question 5 of 20 5. What song was Pimpin’ of Dem Franchize Boyz jamming to in his car before he spoke with The Post? “Just a Friend” by Biz Markie “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Question 6 of 20 6. What jazz song clears the mind of New York rapper Masta Ace? “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat” by Charles Mingus “Giant Steps” by John Coltrane “Mack the Knife” by Ella Fitzgerald “Take the ‘A’ Train” by Duke Ellington

Question 7 of 20 7. What song with heavy vocal modulation does Uncle Luke enjoy? “Believe” by Cher “Disturbia” by Rihanna “Do You Feel Like We Do” by Peter Frampton “Chopped N Skrewed” by T-Pain featuring Ludacris

Question 8 of 20 8. What track does Scorpio of the Furious Five respect? “Welcome to the Party” by Pop Smoke “Girls” by Beastie Boys “Actin Crazy” by Action Bronson “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc

Question 9 of 20 9. Which mid-2000s track does Homeboy Sandman rock with? “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop “Rubber Band Man” by T.I. “Let Me Love You” by Mario “Too Little, Too Late” by JoJo

Question 10 of 20 10. What song about being a boss did Kamaiyah and Trina shout out? “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Q.U.E.E.N.” by Janelle Monáe featuring Erykah Badu “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus The 2020 BET Awards cypher with Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor and H.E.R.

Question 11 of 20 11. Fat Joe recently heard this song and loved the message. Which is it? “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley “Seven Spanish Angels” by Ray Charles and Willie Nelson “Save Me” by Jelly Roll “Only Son of the Ladiesman” by Father John Misty

Question 12 of 20 12. What 1980s rock song does Atlanta’s Jermaine Dupri love? “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses “With or Without You” by U2 “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison

Question 13 of 20 13. Which hit from an R&B trio did Houston’s Z-Ro freestyle over as a kid? “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe “Knockin’ da Boots” by H-Town “Weak” by SWV “Pony” by Ginuwine

Question 14 of 20 14. What song did Scarface say had the most impact on his sound? “El Paso” by Marty Robbins “No Mercy” by K-Rino “Mean Street” by Van Halen “Never Been to Spain” as performed by Waylon Jennings

Question 15 of 20 15. What track about being passionate does Master Gee of Sugarhill Gang love? “Cocoa Butter Kisses” by Chance the Rapper “The Lover in You” by the Sugarhill Gang “Be Still My Beating Heart” by Sting “Now That We Found Love” by Heavy D & The Boyz featuring Aaron Hall

Question 16 of 20 16. What slow song is an unexpected favorite for Ice-T? “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain “C.R.E.A.M.” by Wu-Tang Clan “Hey! Love” by Delfonics “Ramblin’ Man” by Allman Brothers Band

Question 17 of 20 17. Which “George” song does Layzie Bone absolutely love? “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones “Poor Georgie” by MC Lyte “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club

Question 18 of 20 18. What song amuses Phonte of Little Brother? “Pound Town” by Sexyy Red and Tay Keith “Numbers on the Boards” by Pusha T “Anotha Day in tha Hood” by 8Ball & MJG “Let Me Find Out” by 5th Ward Weebie

Question 19 of 20 19. What hit with a notable “la la la” does DJ Kool love? “My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” by P.M. Dawn “The Passenger” by Iggy Pop “Who’s That Girl?” by Eve

Question 20 of 20 20. What track brings legendary New Orleans producer Mannie Fresh back to memorable moments? “Such a Night” by Dr. John “Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac “I Put a Spell on You” by Nina Simone

