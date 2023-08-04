Can you guess which songs these hip-hop artists surprisingly enjoy?

As The Washington Post sought out rappers, producers and on-air hosts to share 50 hip-hop songs they love, a common refrain arose: We make hip-hop, but we listen to everything. We were frequently reminded that music is universal, and artists you think you know can’t be stereotyped or boxed in. Some of your hip-hop heroes dig classic rock, pop and country — which means these song picks didn’t make our main list, but they were too good to keep to ourselves.
In many cases, we straight-up asked for songs that the artists unexpectedly enjoy, and that clash with their onstage personas, so there might not be a way for you to ace this quiz. But everyone who’s willing to lean into good music from any genre is a winner in our book.
Question 1 of 20
1. What new-school hit does Too $hort love?
Question 2 of 20
2. What song from a flashy MC does Charlie Mack love?
Question 3 of 20
3. What soulful hit does E-40 find cinematic?
Question 4 of 20
4. What song from a Grammy-recognized artist does Big Freedia love?
Question 5 of 20
5. What song was Pimpin’ of Dem Franchize Boyz jamming to in his car before he spoke with The Post?
Question 6 of 20
6. What jazz song clears the mind of New York rapper Masta Ace?
Question 7 of 20
7. What song with heavy vocal modulation does Uncle Luke enjoy?
Question 8 of 20
8. What track does Scorpio of the Furious Five respect?
Question 9 of 20
9. Which mid-2000s track does Homeboy Sandman rock with?
Question 10 of 20
10. What song about being a boss did Kamaiyah and Trina shout out?
Question 11 of 20
11. Fat Joe recently heard this song and loved the message. Which is it?
Question 12 of 20
12. What 1980s rock song does Atlanta’s Jermaine Dupri love?
Question 13 of 20
13. Which hit from an R&B trio did Houston’s Z-Ro freestyle over as a kid?
Question 14 of 20
14. What song did Scarface say had the most impact on his sound?
Question 15 of 20
15. What track about being passionate does Master Gee of Sugarhill Gang love?
Question 16 of 20
16. What slow song is an unexpected favorite for Ice-T?
Question 17 of 20
17. Which “George” song does Layzie Bone absolutely love?
Question 18 of 20
18. What song amuses Phonte of Little Brother?
Question 19 of 20
19. What hit with a notable “la la la” does DJ Kool love?
Question 20 of 20
20. What track brings legendary New Orleans producer Mannie Fresh back to memorable moments?
About this story
Reporting by Ben Brasch, Keith McMillan, Anumita Kaur, Amber Ferguson and Timothy Bella. Design and development by Shikha Subramaniam.
Illustrations by Shikha Subramaniam/The Washington Post; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Bob Levey/Getty Images; Mat Hayward/Getty Images; Art Morera; Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Getty Images; Bryan Steffy/Getty Images; Randy Shropshire/Getty Images; EMG Presents; Michael Tran/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images)