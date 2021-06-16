“Starstruck” often feels like a one-woman show, with a much greater emphasis on the com than the rom, but Matafeo and the dryly funny Patel share the kind of relaxed, banter-y chemistry that makes or breaks shows like this one. Even with the entire season coming in at just about two hours with six 20-minute episodes, there are a couple of saggier stretches, especially when Tom’s out of the picture. But a later subplot about Jessie’s loneliness as a transplant with little to show for her struggles in the city grounds the series in a stinging melancholy. That the show is able to weave these disparate story lines together as convincingly as it does is a testament to Matafeo’s irresistible invitation to empathize with the bittersweet travails of her character without a hint of self-pity.