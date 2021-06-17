But “Physical” is, for better or for worse, built around Sheila and Danny’s marriage, a union between two egomaniacs whose fraying bond to each other is increasingly tenuous, but just enough to sustain a final bitter chapter. The 10-part season steadily doles out their reasons for having stayed together this long, most of which revolve around nostalgic memories of their rebellion against her country-club parents. But if there’s a born cheater, Danny is one, his hunger for admiration unsated by a wife who knows him too well. And after seemingly sitting out feminism’s Second Wave, Sheila is ready to more than make up for it by trading in her “problem that has no name” for world domination, one videotape sale at a time.