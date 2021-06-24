The show will become the latest to join the landscape of buzzy Netflix reality show. “Love Is Blind,” another dating show where singles don’t see the face of the person they’re talking to as they fall in love through conversation alone (this time while in pandemic-prescient isolation rooms). On “The Circle,” contestants living in their own apartments talk to each other through a social media-like chat platform, with the goal of becoming the top influencer and sniffing out catfishes.