Between Ferrell and Black’s bookending appearances were a series of clips that highlighted O’Brien’s love of sketches and his easy camaraderie with other comedians. Steve Martin and Martin Short flip the talk-show-guest script by mocking the host, while Zach Galifianakis botches each entrance as the interviewee du jour by struggling with the curtain to the stage or bursting through the top of O’Brien’s desk. Conan went through many of the motions of late night, but he earned his loyal fan base by memorably defying them.
Those expecting an inspiring speech akin to O’Brien’s goodbye monologue in 2010, in which he exhorted viewers to reject cynicism, got another dose of earnestness when the comedian ended his finale with some heartfelt advice: “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on earth.”
If the episode felt somewhat muted, maybe even a bit perfunctory — other than the excerpts from “Conan Without Borders,” his international travelogue specials, the clips didn’t highlight O’Brien’s most beloved or indelible bits — that might be because O’Brien isn’t actually retiring. In fact, he’s already announced a return in the form of a weekly variety show set to debut on HBO Max next year, and he’ll continue to be heard on his hit celebrity-interview podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” (In this regard, he’s joining his contemporary and comedy foil, Jon Stewart, as well as his former lead-in, David Letterman, in figuring out life after late night.)
“Too smart, too East Coast, too sophisticated, too young and even too tall” — that was how former NBC president (and now CNN chief) Jeff Zucker famously summed up the early criticisms against the 6-foot-4 comedian who augmented his gangly height — the target of literally decades of self-deprecating jokes — with his signature ginger swoop. Making his late-night debut in 1993 on NBC’s “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” the writer-turned-host, coming off a brief but celebrated stint on “The Simpsons,” leaned into the qualities that made him stand out — and never quit fit in — during the last years of broadcast-network dominance. O’Brien’s version of late night could be absurdist, anarchic, pop-culturally savvy or cartoonishly horny. (I often picture the kinetic host, who enjoyed pacing across his stage, opening up one side of his jacket and rubbing his nipple through his shirt while making a sizzling sound effect.) Recurring bits included the Masturbating Bear, the cigar-chomping Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and goofing on clips of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”
O’Brien has never been in the news more than during the messy 2010 fight with Jay Leno over “The Tonight Show.” Team Coco lost the battle but arguably won the war when Leno was reinstated as host and O’Brien took his talents to basic cable, his home for the past 11 years. Leno was immediately villainized for not moving aside for a younger comedian with a fresher perspective. To add insult to injury, NBC eventually replaced Leno in 2014 with a far less talented boyish goofball, Jimmy Fallon, who could never match the zany, brainy O’Brien on either silliness or smarts.
Late night morphed around O’Brien in the years since, as “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” became the unexpected template for much of the genre, first with its innovative companion series “The Colbert Show,” and now with any number of fiercely partisan news-comedy shows across sundry networks and streaming sites, some fronted by “Daily Show” alums like John Oliver, Samantha Bee and the recently canceled Hasan Minhaj. In contrast to O’Brien, Stewart gradually diversified his roster of on-camera contributors and thus the show’s perspectives, and that process has now reached fuller fruition with “late-night” shows (whatever that means anymore) hosted by comedians of color like Amber Ruffin, Larry Wilmore, Ziwe and Desus & Mero.
Meanwhile, Conan stayed Conan, which is to say rooted in his always self-mocking, largely apolitical comedic voice. For better or for worse, he’s stayed loyal to his core collaborators, at least on screen, like his quick-witted sidekick Andy Richter, his antagonistic assistant Sona Movsesian (a comic find) and his pretentious producer Jordan Schlansky. Around them, it’s easiest to witness the quicksilver changes in personae that O’Brien runs through — gawky freak, obnoxious boss, righteously exasperated bully — that allow him to find the best laughs in each moment.
TV history will probably remember O’Brien’s three decades on the air as the transition between the boomers’ monoculture and the millennials’ media fragmentation, a Gen X comedy standard-bearer who offered fellow weirdos a midnight refuge but made himself largely irrelevant to late night’s most persuasive bids for relevance. (Even Jimmy Kimmel made headlines by going political during the Trump years.) I fell down quite a few rabbit holes watching Team Coco’s YouTube archives during quarantine, and while I was often amused, I did end up wondering how someone as comedically deft and intellectually restless as O’Brien could make the same jokes, day in and day out, about being tall or pale or square or a narcissist.
O’Brien clearly wondered too, based on the shortening of his TBS show from an hour to half that in 2019 — “strip[ping] it down,” as he’s described it — and his palpable reinvigoration in the “Conan Without Borders” specials, which he plans to continue. Visiting Haiti after Trump referred to it as a “shithole country” or Greenland after the former president offered to buy it, O’Brien makes clear that he’s paying attention to the news of the day — and that he’s going to respond in his own curious, compassionate and absurdity-embracing way. Conan knows he towers over everyone else, but O’Brien genuinely wants to meet everyone where they’re at, and it doesn’t hurt that the comedian is often at his funniest when he’s improvising, mining for awkwardness or levity in the most everyday interactions. The topical monologues and promotional movie-star interviews may fade away, but O’Brien’s most notable contributions — the shareable sketches and recurring characters he brought to TV, then YouTube — made late night, a genre never known for its long expiration dates, into something even he couldn’t anticipate: enduring.