O’Brien clearly wondered too, based on the shortening of his TBS show from an hour to half that in 2019 — “strip[ping] it down,” as he’s described it — and his palpable reinvigoration in the “Conan Without Borders” specials, which he plans to continue. Visiting Haiti after Trump referred to it as a “shithole country” or Greenland after the former president offered to buy it, O’Brien makes clear that he’s paying attention to the news of the day — and that he’s going to respond in his own curious, compassionate and absurdity-embracing way. Conan knows he towers over everyone else, but O’Brien genuinely wants to meet everyone where they’re at, and it doesn’t hurt that the comedian is often at his funniest when he’s improvising, mining for awkwardness or levity in the most everyday interactions. The topical monologues and promotional movie-star interviews may fade away, but O’Brien’s most notable contributions — the shareable sketches and recurring characters he brought to TV, then YouTube — made late night, a genre never known for its long expiration dates, into something even he couldn’t anticipate: enduring.