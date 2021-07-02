Premiering a couple of years after executive producer Joanna Coles’s much-publicized revamp of Cosmopolitan as that title’s editor in chief, the show put forth somewhat novel fantasies — at least for TV — about young women in the workplace. These fantasies were mostly of female solidarity: that girls’ magazines written by millennials for Gen Z could be serious and stylish and sex-positive all at once (a promise actually realized in real life most successfully by Teen Vogue); that girlbosses could rise together at the office by supporting one another; that every last one of them could be nurtured by a faultlessly giving leader; that friendships across lines of race, class and sexuality never had to be too difficult or complex.