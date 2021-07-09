This Starz series follows four 30-something Black women whose friendship anchors them as they navigate life, love and careers in New York City. Starring Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Corbin Reid and a scene-stealing Bresha Webb, “Run the World” is relatable and aspirational at once. Creator Leigh Davenport told Essence she spent more than a decade working on the concept for the project, which she hoped would portray Black women in a way she hadn’t seen on TV since “Living Single.” Serendipitously, the creator of that iconic ’90s show — Yvette Lee Bowser — happens to be the showrunner on “Run the Girls.” The first episode features a reference to “Sex and the City, but we’d be selling this hilarious and fun series short if we only focused on what it has in common with other shows about women. — B.B.