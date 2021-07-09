On the boat ride from a larger island to the more exclusive one the White Lotus occupies, Olivia and Paula size up, with rough precision, the other guests headed to the hotel. The attractive honeymooners with their arms around each other? He’s (Jake Lacy) a Dartmouth type; she’s (Alexandra Daddario of HBO’s “True Detective”) pretty enough to work in fashion or marketing. The solitary older woman (Jennifer Coolidge) whom they guess is meeting her friends on a girls trip? “She gets on their nerves but she pays for everything so they put up with her.” The photogenic middle-aged couple (Steve Zahn of HBO’s “Treme” and Connie Britton) whose outward ease may conceal an everyday sort of insidiousness? Olivia’s parents, who badly want to reconnect with her and her 16-year-old brother Quinn (Fred Hechinger), not least because one of them is nervously anticipating a phone call with an oncologist about some test results.