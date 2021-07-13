I still don’t know a single soul who watches the Michael Douglas headliner “The Kominsky Method,” nor anyone who unironically binged the blandly aspirational yet scandal-plagued “Emily in Paris.” Yet both were nominated alongside the extremely fun (and extremely not a comedy) murder mystery “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max). But even with the biggest proportion of streaming shows among the Emmy’s three major categories (drama, comedy and limited/anthology series), the comedy race apparently found Peacock a bridge too far, with no nods for the instantly beloved pop satire “Girls5eva,” with its breakout star, Renée Elise Goldsberry, receiving her sole nomination for “Hamilton.” Nor was there any rekindled affection for the muted (and self-indulgent) third season of “Master of None” (Netflix), a former Emmys favorite, which perhaps pivoted too far from its original concept for academy voters to remember why they fell in love in the first place.