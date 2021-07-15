If there’s anything that adolescents or their parents know, it’s that sometimes the people you love the most are the hardest to be around. That insight is often the driving force of “Never Have I Ever,” which has a wholly believable narcissist at its center who chases away her mom, her friends and most reliably anyone who wants to get close. New girl Aneesa ultimately doesn’t gain very much depth, but the episode in which Devi initially makes up a bunch of reasons not to be her friend, then realizes her bond with another Indian American girl can give her a kind of affirmation her other friendships cannot, is a much more organic and emotionally grounded version of the Season 1 episode about a Hindu celebration called Ganesh Puja titled “Never Have I Ever … Felt Super Indian.”