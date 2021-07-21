But because so much of the trilogy is dedicated to expositional scenes laying down the foundations of Shadyside’s history, there’s too much that’s admirable in theory and flat on screen. Deena and Sam’s romance, for example, is a push-pull between two paper-thin characters whose relationship never gains the contours that make you care about its survival. There’s a similar lack of lived-in-ness in the Shadysiders’ endless nattering about life on the wrong side of the tracks, which seems to have no bearing on their day-to-day existence (other than one would-be-valedictorian character’s ludicrous secret life as a drug dealer). And while teens in horror movies seldom bear any resemblance to real-life teenagers — many adolescents’ first response to being met with the sight of a dead body would be a tear-filled call to mom — the characters are so devoid of any interpersonal history with one another that Deena is somehow nonplussed by the revelation that her best friend is interested in her baby brother. (Demonic possession seems far more believable.)