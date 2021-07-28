“Fboy Island” works so well because it takes the “fboy” part seriously: They’re there to be ogled, judged and ultimately taken down a peg — at least that’s the way it should go. The “fboys” are given real opportunities to flex their flirting skills and, later, to screw the women over, in part by convincing them that love has made them give up their bad-boy ways. The final few episodes flag from a lack of character development — the show doesn’t bother to distinguish the women from one another, and most of the men get even less definition — but it’s got a mesmerizing villain in Garrett M., who keeps revealing new layers of callousness, like a rotting onion. Like many of his fellow competitors, Garrett M. has an “fboy” job par excellence — he’s a bitcoin investor. (“That just means he doesn’t have a job,” my viewing partner joked.)