Surely there’s a portion of the viewership that saw that segment (or of this readership that skimmed that sentence) and rolled their eyes at McCain’s mention of her father. Though one of the ABC daytime institution’s raisons d’être is for its news personalities to explain how their personal experiences inform their political beliefs, the intense, knee-jerk cynicism that frequently greets McCain’s on-air reminiscences of arguably the most influential figure in her life speaks to the divisiveness of her relatively brief tenure.
John McCain seemed to think “The View” would be good for his daughter, but was Meghan McCain good for “The View”? For the iteration that she was on and helped shape — a version that overlapped with the Trump presidency and reflected the bitter polarization of the past half-decade — the answer seems to be a hearty yes.
If “The View” became, a la wrestling, a kind of regularly choreographed scuffle among archetypal “characters” with years-long histories of conflict with one another, McCain made for a highly effective heel, a love-to-hate reality villain who brought a badly needed wild-card energy to the show and whose best moments came from needling the other panelists or puncturing their idealism or self-righteousness. And, as in the ring, the confrontations may have been planned, but some of the injuries were definitely real, despite guardrails in place to soften the blows.
Even with President Donald Trump’s grotesque attacks against her father, McCain was never the show’s most persistent critic of the previous administration — that title rightfully belongs to Joy Behar. Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor, is the intellectual heavyweight; Goldberg, its common-sense voice; and Sara Haines, the TV journalist and, by default, normcore mom-next-door (who replaced the genteel Abby Huntsman). The leftward bloc of Behar, Goldberg and Hostin made McCain the show’s conservative contrarian, a role that seemed to come naturally to the prickly former Fox News co-host, both ideologically and personally.
While the series has always been plagued, if not defined in the larger cultural imagination, by the feuds among its co-hosts, the McCain years have seen cross-table conflict treated more like a feature than a bug. The GOP commentator’s many verbal scraps with her more liberal co-hosts, most notably Goldberg and Behar, have made her a viral star, as well as its inevitable converse: an Internet punching bag.
McCain seldom got as squishy as her fellow panelists; for a “View” star, she was conspicuously stingy with details about her domestic life. (Given what a lightning rod her husband — Ben Domenech, the publisher of the right-wing site the Federalist — is himself, I don’t blame her for not giving her opponents more fodder.) But in most other respects, McCain felt very much herself, for better and for worse: smart, snotty, cranky, wonky, sharp-elbowed, self-absorbed, well-connected, even cosmopolitan, in her own sheltered way. She didn’t speak for all Republicans, describing herself as a conservative first and a GOP member second, nor did she seem to care much for a natural ally like never-Trumper Ana Navarro, a weekly guest co-host. (McCain made headlines in 2019 for asking Navarro why, given her pro-DACA stance, she’s even a Republican.)
The 36-year-old McCain could sound a scathingly petulant 16, or an irreparably curmudgeonly 76. She could stay on topic, but was the likeliest co-host to hijack a conversation to run through a partisan talking point or tend to a pet grievance. She could be compassionate and likable, with a dry sense of humor that wasn’t always given the benefit of the doubt in the breathless tracking of her myriad faux pas by the clickbait press. Or she could sound very much like the “Princess of Arizona,” the mantle given her by a viral “Saturday Night Live” sketch. In short, she was wildly unpredictable.
That capriciousness found visual expression in her often (and unfairly) mocked hair and costume choices, which may not always have been polished but gave the aesthetically staid “View” a welcome shake-up. (Non-size-zero women in the spotlight are often advised to oscillate solely between black and navy pieces, so kudos to her for pursuing a measure of whimsy and experimentation with her fashion.)
As a pundit, McCain was seldom convincing on the strength of her ideas, but she was excellent at piercing the liberal bubble her co-hosts tended to build around themselves as well as at bringing up widely shared grievances (fair or unfair) by those who don’t live on the coasts. She frequently reminded (or attempted to persuade) the other panelists that their liberal ideas were unpopular, citing polls or political realities that Behar and company would rather ignore.
And through her support of gay rights and loyalties to an older school of GOP politics, McCain was especially invaluable as a representative of the ideological diversity within American conservatism, as when she vociferously countered Hostin calling extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) the “face” of the American right. (On the flip side, McCain often appeared bored by the softer-news segments and celebrity interviews that make up the bulk of each episode.)
It all made for fitfully interesting debate — and slickly produced spectacle. But McCain was ultimately a stellar player in a dispiriting production.
“The View” has become a necessary stop for candidates running for office and political players hoping to reset their media narrative, and the co-hosts frequently do their part in asking James B. Comey, Michael Cohen or Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman tough questions based on their own perspectives and agendas. But “The View” is also a debate show where the panelists frequently talk over each other, more interested in having their say than in listening to or engaging with one another. That’s less the case in the equally unproductive covid-era, where the co-hosts, broadcasting from their homes, are now given minute-long soapboxes to speechify on the issue du jour.
McCain’s replacement will indicate whether “The View” wants to revert to its original mission of showcasing the differences and commonalities among women at a time when sisterhood across racial, class and other lines has never felt more tenuous — or continue as a never-ending shouting match.
