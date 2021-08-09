Created by Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi, FX on Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” is the second show to debut this year with a Native American focus (the other being Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls”). But “Dogs’” closest analogue might be its corporate cousin “Atlanta” (FX), Donald Glover’s seldom laugh-out-loud half-hour series about a small cadre of friends struggling to “make it” in their own idiosyncratic ways. “Reservation Dogs” skews decidedly younger — its cast of charming, comically deft newcomers play high-schoolers — but both shows find their main characters on unexpected sojourns within their hometowns. While Glover’s Earn encounters the bizarre and the transcendent in his urban adventures, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s Bear and his friends inadvertently introduce us to their quirky, often tender community, which envelops them so completely they have trouble seeing it.