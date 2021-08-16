The biggest surprise of “Nine Perfect Strangers” is that Tranquillum’s guests are in genuine pain, that these aren’t a bunch of Richie Riches who gave themselves affluenza out of cosseted boredom. Frances’s last relationship was no typical bad romance, for example, and there’s a tragic reason her rough-hewed love interest (Bobby Cannavale) seems to be short-tempered all the time. A middle-aged couple (Michael Shannon and Asher Keddie) and their 20-year-old daughter (Grace Van Patten), the only customers granted a discount by Kidman’s Masha, are slowly imploding after a death in the family. A glamorous influencer (Samara Weaving) and her disapproving husband (Melvin Gregg) flail around a marital dissatisfaction they can’t name. The best adjusted among them appears to be friendly, normal Carmel (Regina Hall), who wants to lose some weight, get over her divorce, become a better person, maybe even change the world — really, whatever Masha wants her to do.