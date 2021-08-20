But the best reason to sit through the anemic first four episodes is for the series’ deepening portrayal of a Korean American woman in situations seldom explored in pop culture. It’s rare enough to have an Asian American protagonist with an Asian name like Ji-Yoon — a small but purposeful assertion of non-accommodation. It’s rarer still to encounter Ji-Yoon’s parenting situation: that of an Asian American adoptive mother imparting Korean culture to a resentful daughter who’s more interested in getting in touch with her Mexican roots. Then there’s the uneasy situation that Ji-Yoon, like so many Asian Americans in elite workplaces, finds herself in — more accepted by White gatekeepers than their Black or Brown counterparts, their proximity to power and leadership then interpreted, rightly or wrongly, as political complacency.