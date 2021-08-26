There’s a fine-tuned-joke-machine quality that’s less prominent in the 10-part second season; the flawless one-liners are ever-so-slightly fewer and further between. But this iteration still hits just the right note of parodic effervescence, punctured occasionally by the shock of unresolved trauma. Cary, who spent much of the first season confused by how much of his internalized homophobia has endured despite his years as an out gay man surrounded by other queer would-be artists in New York, searches for the reasons of its persistence while trying to enjoy his first relationship. Meanwhile, Brooke, who tired of her on-again, off-again relationship with dopey shoe-designer Lance (Josh Segarra) in Season 1, realizes that she’s ended up in her 30s not just without a boyfriend, but any friends at all.