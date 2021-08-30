Believe the hype. Summer’s buzziest show was a perversely timed thumb in the eye of anyone materially comfortable enough to jet off to paradise after more than a year of quarantine, reminding them that, no matter where they go, they’ll find no vacation from their own personal demons. After the cancellation of his last HBO series, “Enlightened,” was mourned for the better part of a decade, Mike White returned with a Hawaii-set chamber drama — if you can call the Four Seasons in Maui a “chamber” — about the haves screwing over the have-nots and calling it a holiday. Economically unbalanced honeymooners (Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy), a middle-aged woman as lonely as she is loaded (Jennifer Coolidge) and a seething hotel manager (Murray Bartlett) are just a few of the players in a class-warfare drama set against tropical sunsets that take the characters from golden afternoons to long nights of self-made hell.