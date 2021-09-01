The willingness of older women to exploit younger counterparts via their sexual histories is a fascinating dynamic — and one relatively unexplored in pop culture. But like most things in “Impeachment,” the framework, once introduced, fails to deepen. After she double-crosses Monica, Linda is seen fretting about the well-being of her friend, but more or less remains a monster by the end of the episodes, at least in the seven chapters (of 10) screened for critics. Monica gets a bit more nuance, reintroduced to us as a child of Beverly Hills who finds it unremarkable to stay at an apartment in the Watergate paid for by her mother (a fantastic Mira Sorvino in a minor role), or to ask one of the president’s closest aides, Vernon Johnson (Blair Underwood), to use his connections to find her a job in New York on one of the many occasions that she considers leaving D.C.