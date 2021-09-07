The last few years found the graying actor in a transitional phase of his career, playing the father of a teenager in the Central Park Five drama “When They See Us” and of a young war veteran in the ‘50s-set sci-fi adaptation “Lovecraft Country.” His character in the latter — the secretive, alcoholic Montrose, whose queerness is revealed to be inextricably linked to deep familial and racial trauma — is, for all the series’ unevenness, another milestone in LGBTQ+ representation. Nominated for his fifth and now final Emmy for his performance, Williams is rumored to have been on track to get his first win from the TV Academy at the awards ceremony in two weeks.