But it was Omar’s tenderness — the softness that never felt like a contradiction to the bandit’s outward hardness — that distinguished his character on “The Wire” and Williams’s wildly charismatic work on the series. As with Omar, every subsequent role that the actor took — among them nattily dressed bootlegger Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire,” manipulative inmate Freddy Knight on “The Night Of” and, most recently, damaged patriarch Montrose Freeman on “Lovecraft Country” — exuded an aura of untold stories, aided by the facial scar Williams received on the night of his 25th birthday in a bar fight.
Williams’s premature death left fans and the entertainment industry mourning this week, not only because he was a talented and versatile performer who approached his roles with a sense of service, but also because the five-time Emmy nominee never got to enjoy a central role worthy of his gifts in a major production.
Stardom found Williams relatively late; “The Wire” debuted when he was in his mid-30s. A 2012 NJ.com profile described his younger self as “a skinny kid who acted tough but hid behind a mom who protected him by whupping on the mothers of the bullies who picked on him.” A former backup dancer who would always give great thought to the physicality of his characters, the recently minted actor channeled his own sense of lostness into Omar to heighten the multitudes within an antihero like few others then or since.
On the page, Omar defied both the traditional gangster archetypes and the narrow models of queerness available on early- to mid-2000s television. In addition to the swagger and the iron will to love that the role required, Williams smartly approached Omar with semi-irony, embodying his bruising masculinity so that it felt simultaneously authentic and like a necessary performance. The way Williams played him, as a watchful outsider, Omar was a seamless part of any scene he was in and also the star of his own urban western.
In interviews, Williams was often remarkably candid about the drug relapse he suffered midway through “The Wire,” as well as about the feelings of unworthiness that consumed him after the show’s success. One of the ways he seemed to cope with such anxieties was to treat his opportunities as a storyteller about the Black community as a “huge responsibility.” Though earnest and forthcoming about his past struggles, he often exuded a lightness in his public appearances that felt like the result of having come out of the dark.
The last few years found the graying actor in a transitional phase of his career, playing the father of a teenager in the Central Park Five drama “When They See Us” and of a young war veteran in the ’50s-set sci-fi adaptation “Lovecraft Country.” His character in the latter — the secretive, alcoholic Montrose, whose queerness is revealed to be inextricably linked to deep familial and racial trauma — is, for all the series’ unevenness, another milestone in LGBTQ+ representation. Nominated for his fifth and now final Emmy for his performance, Williams is rumored to have been on track to get his first win from the TV Academy at the awards ceremony in two weeks.
Williams will be seen in two posthumous film roles, and much of the second season of his Viceland news series, “Black Market,” has reportedly been shot. But the images of Montrose on “Lovecraft” — drinking away the memories of his father’s homophobic abuse, pointedly ignoring the possibility that his son might have a different biological father, allowing himself to get immersed in a glittery mid-century ball with his drag-queen lover — intimate a more world-weary, middle-aged chapter of Williams’s career that will sadly never be. At least our first impression of him was the right one.
