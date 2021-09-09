The dozens of late August and early September TV specials memorializing the 20th anniversary of 9/11 have proved Mr. McCollaum more than right. The difficult question to grapple with now is how to remember and reflect upon an event that transformed the United States, arguably far more than it should have. Each of the makers of 9/11 programming have had to answer that for themselves, and their disparate tacks reveal the competing impulses with which to observe the nearly 3,000 people killed on that day, the wars launched in their name, and the fears and resilience that have defined the country ever since.
The fall of the twin towers was a uniquely televised tragedy; their site in Manhattan, the country’s media capital, helped create seemingly endless amounts of footage of the destruction. Along with, of course, the staggering death count there, the mass circulation of those unreal, movie-like images of the World Trade Center — planes plowing into buildings, skyscrapers collapsing and victims jumping to their deaths — cemented 9/11 in the national imagination as an exclusively New York event, an overshadowing of the Pentagon crash and Shanksville deaths rarely challenged by TV memorials.
The most honest and exhaustive retrospective is “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” (Netflix), which, encouragingly, enjoys a place in the streaming site’s Top 10 carousel at the time of writing. If you have the time or energy for only one TV commemoration, make it this one. Directed by Brian Knappenberger, the five-part docuseries foregrounds an unfortunate facet of 9/11 remembrance: For the country at large, that date can’t be extricated from the disastrous wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the justifications of torture by the George W. Bush administration, and the subsequent increase in surveillance and Islamophobia within the United States.
Without partisan or ideological bias, “Turning Point” provides an opportunity to look back at the blunders in the “war on terror” (especially the lead-up to the Iraq War), the atrocities at Guantánamo and Abu Ghraib, and the delusions of the Rumsfeld and Bush doctrines to make strange and outrageous once again what we’ve come to accept as normal — all while paying respect to the dead and the first responders who sacrificed their lives and their health. That de-normalizing lens, fortified by perspectives from Afghans, provides an invaluable service, recalling many of the Bush White House’s human rights scandals while reminding us that none of them were preordained. Though occasionally dry, the docuseries’ sober tone also makes for a welcome refuge from the sea of maudlin or faux-suspenseful 9/11 content elsewhere.
Just as critical but more domestically focused is the “Frontline” installment “America After 9/11” (PBS, available now). Whereas the telos of “Turning Point” is the American departure from Afghanistan, “America After 9/11” provocatively draws a straight line from Sept. 11 to Jan. 6, calling this year’s insurrection “the logical endpoint of the 9/11 era.” Director Michael Kirk’s argument — somewhat spicy for public television — focuses on the leadership failures of the past two decades that have resulted in civic division and distrust. It’s particularly compelling in laying out the lies that got us into Iraq — a theater under-discussed in 9/11 analyses but key to Kirk’s assertions of Americans’ increasing cynicism toward the government and mainstream media since the early 2000s.
“America After 9/11” sees that cynicism as a justified reaction to the war on terror, which saw the United States lose credibility (where it had it) as a legal and moral force around the world. Emma Sky, an adviser to the military, sums up much of the episode when she says of 9/11, “The U.S. response to that event included invading Iraq and Afghanistan, holding people without due process, torturing detainees in Abu Ghraib and Guantánamo Bay, kidnapping suspects in one country and transporting them to another, and assassinating people in countries where the U.S. wasn’t even at war. In this obsessive hunt to eradicate terrorists, [the U.S.] undermined the very rules-based international order that it had set up and led for 70 years.”
Kirk’s argument feels necessarily incomplete; the disaffection of the past 20 years has many more roots than the war on terror, as corrosive as that was and is to Americans’ loss of faith in their institutions. But it’s a worthwhile revisit of the sundry moments that eroded not just Americans’ belief in government, but the very idea of unity itself. And if you down “America After 9/11” and find yourself wanting more despairing examples of government overreach, there’s also “Frontline’s” “In the Shadow of 9/11” (PBS, available now) by “Leaving Neverland” director Dan Reed, who profiles a group of Black men in Miami whose lives were destroyed by an FBI anti-terrorism investigation, despite the men’s utter lack of connection to al-Qaeda.
Spike Lee’s “NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½” on HBO (the final episode of which airs Sept. 11) isn’t so interested in unity, either — he repeatedly refers to Donald Trump as “President Agent Orange” — but the legendary auteur is certainly interested in people. As the New Yorker’s Doreen St. Félix has noted, New York is the Brooklyn native’s muse, and with his four-part, nearly eight-hour documentary, for which he interviewed more than 200 people, Lee achieves a lively and bumpy human texture missing in so many other 9/11 memorials.
Only the second half of “NYC Epicenters” is dedicated to the World Trade Center attacks; the first half deals with crises created by the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s hatemongering. (Ample time is given to Charlottesville, the separation of children from parents at the border and the spate of anti-Asian attacks across the country.) Last month, Lee caught flak for including interviews with 9/11 conspiracy theorists and has since excised those segments from the final chapter, though a brief discussion about the possibility that United 93 was shot down by the government remains in the penultimate one.
Still, there’s a lot to like about this stylish and personal portrait of New York’s heart and vigor, which includes interviews with Lee’s children, as well as friends and collaborators such as Steve Buscemi, Rosie Perez, Jon Stewart, Jeffrey Wright and Busta Rhymes. (Lee also brings up the Knicks. A lot.) There’s a genuine curiosity and spirited engagement in his interviews with his fellow New Yorkers, whether in spotlighting the undertold stories of maritime evacuations from Lower Manhattan after the twin towers’ collapse or the renewed anger at the assurances immediately following the attacks that the air around the wreckage was safe to breathe. There’s as much of Lee as there is of his subjects in “NYC Epicenters,” but the authorial presence adds to the miniseries’ intimacy and sense of transparency.
That intimacy is strangely lacking in “9/11: The Legacy” (History Channel, airing Sept. 10), a too-superficial overview of children whose lives have been impacted by the attacks. And it’s also missing in “9/11: One Day in America” (National Geographic, available now), a seven-hour docuseries made in partnership with the National September 11 Memorial Museum that relays, in occasionally gruesome detail, the post-apocalyptic sights witnessed by survivors and heroic first responders.
The country’s law enforcement and national security agencies came under heavy fire after 9/11, which may be why specials like “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11” (CBS, airing Sept. 10) and “The 26th Street Garage: The FBI’S Untold Story” (Paramount Plus, airing Sept. 9) attempt to revise those agencies’ reputations where it concerns their anti-terrorism efforts.
But the most prominent forum for whitewashing one’s post-9/11 image is “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” (Apple TV Plus, available now), which includes new interviews with George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, Ari Fleischer, Karl Rove and other staples of the administration, as well as never-before-seen photos. Focusing tightly on the first 12 hours after the attacks, the 90-minute documentary, from British filmmaker Adam Wishart, offers Bush a chance to push back on the perceptions of his incompetence on Sept. 11, with little to no pushback from the director.
Perhaps for a presidential biographer, there’s something to be gleaned from minute details like the outdated furniture in Cheney’s bunker or Bush’s desire to have one of his first televised responses to 9/11 set in the Oval Office. Narrated by an intoning Jeff Daniels, “Inside the President’s War Room” certainly captures the chaos and confusion in the hours after the first plane hit North Tower, as various agencies scramble to figure out the scope of the attacks.
But the documentary allows Bush to wax on at length about what leadership amid crisis means to him, without having to answer for Afghanistan, Iraq, torture or the countless disastrous policies and avoidable deaths under his watch. But 20 years later, those topics, like the ongoing war on terror, are the open sores that we need to continue to address, lest we forget.
Read more: