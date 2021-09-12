Yorick is so thinly and unconvincingly written that I would have happily watched a version of the series that centered on the D.C. drama that follows after the president, the V.P., and much of the political elite perish in one fell swoop, leaving the opposition party in charge. Almost immediately, the conservative first daughter, Kimberly (a blond Amber Tamblyn, who studied Ivanka Trump to prepare for the role, but more recalls Meghan McCain), begins building momentum against Lane’s Democratic senator-turned-POTUS Jennifer Brown — already the target of violent conspiracy theorists who believe she unleashed a biological weapon to take over the White House. There aren’t enough specifics to support one Republican’s accusation that the Brown administration is a “Rachel Maddow fever dream.” (It’s not at all clear what that would even mean in this universe, or how much authority the federal government has anymore.) But Tamblyn is terrific as a widow and mother grieving the loss of three young sons, torn between her partisan-hack habits and her rediscovery of the more empathetic parts of herself she’d repressed to become a public ideologue.