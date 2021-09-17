I understand where the gripers about nomination hoarding are coming from, whether they lay the blame on too much TV or lazy and unimaginative Emmys voters. But the fact remains that the medium’s most prestigious award can’t fully convey all the excellence on television; there’s simply too much of it, and so much under the radar. Never mind high-profile snubs like Ethan Hawke on “The Good Lord Bird” or Renée Elise Goldsberry on “Girls5eva” — I’d love for Antony Starr on “The Boys” or the cast of “The Good Fight” to be considered Emmy material. (Next year I’ll probably be saying the same about Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver and Molly Shannon on “The Other Two.”)