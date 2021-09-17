As this introduction suggests, the media narratives about “The Morning Show” were always at least as compelling as the series itself — the TV equivalent of an heir who’s been given everything he could possibly want or need and ends up frittering away nearly his entire fortune. In the case of the lumpy first season, it was tempting to give the production a bit of a pass; after #MeToo (and the horrifying allegations against Matt Lauer), the producers had to scrap what they’d planned — a behind-the-scenes look at a morning news show like “Today” — and “start from scratch.” And if the especially ungainly early episodes evinced far more sympathy for Carell’s Mitch, the slimeball who treated the office like his personal pickup bar, than for any of the female characters, at least it course-corrected by the end of the season to tell a compelling sexual misconduct story, the likes of which had been largely overlooked by #MeToo (which of course was never about addressing each and every genus of sexual misbehavior).