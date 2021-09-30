The first installment is especially somber, focusing on a worthy but largely ignored cause that Stewart has dedicated himself to for some time: veterans denied health care after exposure to carcinogenic toxins from Iraqi burn pits left them with sustained or terminal illnesses. “We went there to find weapons of mass destruction, and when they weren’t there, we made our own,” says Stewart, channeling the righteous anger that made “The Daily Show” appointment viewing for many progressives (including me for at least a decade) — but not exactly tickling the studio audience’s funny bone. Recalling the host’s longtime advocacy for health care for 9/11 first responders, the episode gathers several ailing veterans to share their hardships and their feelings of neglect by the Department of Veterans Affairs.