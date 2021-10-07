“The Way Down” would be shocking enough as an exposé if it exclusively focused on the first part of its critique: the intersection of the evangelical church and diet culture. Gwen Shamblin Lara, who died earlier this year when her private jet crashed, began her working life as a dietitian before becoming a preacher and a best-selling author of religion-themed diet books. (Thinness was a reflection of holiness, Shamblin’s congregation was allegedly told.) But director Marina Zenovich structures her three-part documentary — two more installments are to arrive in 2022, with reportedly more of Shamblin’s followers willing to speak out after her death — like Dante’s visit to the circles of hell; the deeper we wade in, the more grotesque the cruelties.