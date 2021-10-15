Love lives in fear — that her husband will grow bored and kill her, but also that he’ll find someone else to become obsessed with and replace her in his heart. (He, of course, rightly worries that any woman he becomes attached to will find herself on the wrong side of Love’s kitchen implements.) But Love is still reeling from the death of her twin brother, Forty (James Nicholas Scully), at the end of Season 2 — raw grief that draws her to the handsome poor little rich college student (Dylan Arnold) next door, whose needs are simple in ways that Joe’s are not. The longer they stay together, Joe and Love realize that their ideas of true partnership diverge quite a bit, as do their notions about how best to care for a child with two parents who never had proper caretakers of their own.