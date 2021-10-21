A selling point of Goop, and by extension the show, is supposed to be Paltrow’s “cutting-edge ideas that could really help us optimize our lives.” That’s not really the case with lesbian fiancees Camille and Shandra, whose lovemaking has been dampened by body-image issues, internalized homophobia and an overall confidence crisis. Most of the treatments suggested by Darshana, their “erotic wholeness coach,” are far from groundbreaking: look at their own private parts, experiment with toys, cover up when uncomfortable exposing skin. But even when the advice couldn’t get more basic, there’s still something heartwarming in watching this particular pair, with their histories of fluctuating waistlines and a religious, sexually repressed childhood, grow more assured about and intrigued by their bodies, as well as those of their partners. With these two couples, love blooms before our eyes.