Earlier this year, “Hacks” and “Girls5eva” became word-of-mouth smashes by dangling the promise of a second or third act in front of its performer protagonists. With the HBO Max dramedy “Hacks,” we longed for Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance, a Vegas-based comedian modeled partly on Joan Rivers, to break out of her comfort zone and try out a more honest routine that might speak to the millions too young to have seen her on her ‘70s sitcom. Peacock’s “Girls5eva” — named after a one-hit-wonder girl group that fizzled at the turn of the millennium — channels this moment of endless celebrity comebacks even more directly, its 40-something quartet (played by Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell) convinced that they still have something to offer the world, especially now that they’ve got more to say than “quit flying planes at my heart” on Sept. 10, 2001.