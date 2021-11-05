Nelson and Curry add to those revealing anecdotes a sense of the political currents that gave rise to Attica: the death of prison activist George Jackson, the influences of Eldridge Cleaver and Malcolm X, the larger fight for racial equality in a prison where the vast majority of the inmates were Black or Brown and the guards were White. Inmates who had served in Vietnam deployed survival skills learned in-theater, digging latrines and setting up makeshift tents in the prison yard. Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale stopped by to speak in support of the prisoners, though the short duration of his visit disappointed many. The anti-colonial movement — along with the ideological excesses that we now associate with the ’70s — led some protesters to hope that the standoff might end with participants being flown to a “non-imperialistic” country. One former inmate laughs, “We thought Cuba was going to come and get us.”