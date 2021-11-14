Perhaps it was inevitable that the gorier coming-of-age story lines would engross more. Notably, Shauna’s best friend and the team leader, Jackie (Ella Purnell), has no older analogue, and she’s not the only one. At least in the first six episodes screened for review (out of 10), there’s an auspicious panoply of threats teeming in the woods around the crash survivors: bouts of dirt-eating, animals rotting from the inside out, perhaps demon possession. But the show is at its most compelling when the girls are forced to confront the unknowable inside them: the calm that settles in right before the inevitable has to be done, the shock of tenderness and the temptation of vulnerability amid destruction and, most frighteningly, a fetus. It’s no wonder the aging survivors have no desire to return to such a place — and why they can’t resist going back.