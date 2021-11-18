“The Wheel of Time” disappoints most in its surprisingly prosaic visuals. Shot in Prague, the scenery changes often, and there’s no shortage of elaborately costumed extras. Moiraine, Lan and the Dragon hopefuls gradually make their way on horseback to the White Tower, the Aes Sedai headquarters, and you can see where the reported $10 million budget per episode went: to the battle scenes with the Trollocs, the military camps in which a loquacious Aes Sedai hunter (Abdul Salis) peacocks about, the wandering troupe of obviously doomed pacifists, the writhing black-and-white smoke that does too much of the fighting between the characters. Yet no aspect of the production feels particularly inventive or even revealing of the characters. The color-coding of the various factions of the Aes Sedai feels particularly hamfisted. Dedicating one’s life to fighting the apocalypse should at least buy you the luxury of wearing more than a single jewel tone, no matter how dashing Moiraine’s rival (Kate Fleetwood) looks cosplaying as a vengeful and grown-up Red Riding Hood whose sharp cheekbones no wolf would dare approach.