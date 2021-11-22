In last week’s episode, when the network accidentally topples POTUS, Roman says, “It’s kind of nice to know that we can, like, puppet-master the whole American republic project and all, but” and never finishes the sentence. His vision for ATN — “Deep State conspiracy hour but with, like, a … wink” — is the inevitable dystopian outcome of a company run purely on greed and pitch-black cynicism, and other than the wink, it doesn’t seem too far a leap from the current programming. And as far as Logan is concerned, his TV exec mandates for a presidential candidate are that “they get it and they pop” — vague qualifications that depend on a single man’s personal tastes and whims, yet still underscore that it’s got nothing to do with vision, policy or leadership. With his weapons-grade apathy unexpectedly enabled by an overcompensating Logan, Roman becomes something he’s seldom been: terrifying.