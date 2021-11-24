Sedate and somber in a stately, muted palette, “Black and Missing” can feel overly padded. Gwen Ifill’s phrase “missing White woman syndrome” — describing the frenzy with which news outlets, especially image-centric ones like television and the tabloids, focus on victims of a select demographic — doesn’t get name-checked until the second hour. But it’s difficult to begrudge the series when it’s conscientiously modeling how true crime, as well as journalism at large, should cover missing-persons cases: humanizing the victims, sensitive to the traumas of their loved ones, illuminating of the psychology of abuse, de-emphasizing the killers or kidnappers and mindful that law enforcement is made up of a wide array of individuals, some of whom are more willing than others to reconsider their tactics and worldviews, especially when it comes to the potential re-victimization of survivors.