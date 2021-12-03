Maya’s revelations about her identity expand from there. Maya, who is mixed-race, doesn’t fit in with the Korean American kids, who don’t understand her when she tries to be “more Asian” by speaking Japanese to them. Toward the end of the episode, Maya’s older brother, Shuji (Dallas Liu), helps her realize she’s been at the receiving end of racial microaggressions for much of her life but never pieced them in a pattern before. In classic “PEN15” fashion, Maya responds by trauma-vomiting. It’s a deeply compassionate episode, capturing how, for many, growing up is inseparable from learning to be excluded, the inchoateness of seventh-grade racism hardly mitigating the hurt. Middle school is often when our heightened need for fitting in tends to manifest in ultra-conventional values and tastes, and “PEN15” has consistently and poignantly depicted how that fear of being different can find racially charged expression in an Asian American adolescence.