Bee-hold! Test your honeybee knowledge with this quiz.

August 17 is National Honey Bee Day! These insects have a fascinating process when it comes to making that sweet, sticky substance. Get buzzing with this quiz.
Sander Koning/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Honeybees live in hives and are broken up into three groups. What are they?
Queen, workers and drones
Queen, workers and pollinators
Workers, drones and bumblebees
Pacers, queen and drones
Linda Davidon/The Washington Post
Of the three groups, which one is made up only of male honeybees?
Queen
Workers
Drones
None of the above
Thomas Kienzle/Associated Press
How many eyes do honeybees have?
One
Five
30
100
Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post
True or False? Honeybees are the only insects in the world that make a substance humans eat.
True!
False
Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post
About how many honeybees can live in a hive?
500
10,000
55,000
80,000
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
True or false? Males are the only honeybees that have stingers.
True
False
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The queen's job is to lay eggs, and there is usually only one queen bee in each hive. How many eggs does the queen bee lay in a day?
100
350
1,500
8,000
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Honeybees don't produce only honey. They produce beeswax, pollen and royal jelly. There is one more thing they make that can be described as "bee glue." What is one of the main ingredients?
Propolis
Venom
Fungus
None of the above
Itsuo Inouye/Associated Press
How many flowers must honeybees pollinate to make one pound of honey?
1,000
50,000
1 million
2 million
Thomas Kienzle/Associated Press
Which of these states is known as the "beehive state"?
Kansas
Utah
California
Ohio