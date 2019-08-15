The Washington Post

Bee-hold! Test your honeybee knowledge with this quiz.

August 17 is National Honey Bee Day! These insects have a fascinating process when it comes to making that sweet, sticky substance. Get buzzing with this quiz.

KidsPost August 15, 2019
1

Honeybees live in hives and are broken up into three groups. What are they?

Queen, workers and drones

Queen, workers and pollinators

Workers, drones and bumblebees

Pacers, queen and drones

2

Of the three groups, which one is made up only of male honeybees?

Queen

Workers

Drones

None of the above

3

How many eyes do honeybees have?

One

Five

30

100﻿

4

True or False? Honeybees are the only insects in the world that make a substance humans eat.

True!

False

5

About how many honeybees can live in a hive?

500

10,000

55,000

80,000

6

True or false? Males are the only honeybees that have stingers.

True

False

7

The queen's job is to lay eggs, and there is usually only one queen bee in each hive. How many eggs does the queen bee lay in a day?

100

350

1,500

8,000

8

Honeybees don't produce only honey. They produce beeswax, pollen and royal jelly. There is one more thing they make that can be described as "bee glue." What is one of the main ingredients?

Propolis

Venom

Fungus

None of the above

9

How many flowers must honeybees pollinate to make one pound of honey?

1,000

50,000

1﻿ million

2 million

10

Which of these states is known as the "beehive state"?

Kansas

Utah

California

Ohio

