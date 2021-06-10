Keller, who left his previous start last Friday after just two innings with what the team called “heat-related illness, remains a bit of an enigma. Penciled in to be part of the core of the team’s rotation as the franchise goes through a massive overhaul, the 25-year-old struggled with his command. He walked three and hit a pair of batters while lasting just 2 2/3 innings and throwing only 41 of his 72 pitches for strikes as his ERA rose to 7.04.