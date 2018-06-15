

Happy hour at the rooftop bar upstairs at the Cleveland Park Bar and Grill in the Cleveland Park neighborhood in Northwest Washington. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Morgan L. Murphy and her husband live in the Van Ness neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

On Tuesday, D.C. voters will vote on a ballot initiative that has huge economic implications for D.C. restaurants that generate $3.8 billion in annual revenue and the District’s nearly 69,000 restaurant and food service employees.

Initiative 77 would gradually increase the minimum wage for tipped employees in the District to the city’s standard minimum wage by 2026. I urge D.C. voters to reject this well-intended initiative that would have ruinous unintended consequences for my family and for other families whose wage earners include tipped workers.

My husband, Todd Williamson, is the sole breadwinner in our household right now because I’ve been dealing with various back and hip surgeries. He is a professional who works incredibly hard at a local sports bar, Cleveland Park Bar & Grill, not some expensive restaurant, and he makes good money. Thankfully, he has been able to keep our ship afloat while we are a single-income household.

We are against 77 because we know that Todd will make less money. We’ve talked to servers in California and bartenders in Seattle, where similar initiatives were enacted, and they make less money. If 77 were to pass, it would be devastating for us.

The Restaurant Opportunities Center, which got 77 on the ballot, is an outside, well-funded special-interest group based in California and New York. It does not speak for D.C.’s tipped workers. It has consistently ignored what D.C. workers say about this, even though they and their families are the ones whose livelihoods would be on the line.

The District has a unique and vibrant restaurant industry. More than 95 percent of the District’s nearly 2,300 restaurants are independently owned and operated. These small businesses operate on impossibly narrow margins; they are not the big corporate establishments that may be able to sustain additional costs. Many of our independent operators started out as dishwashers, bartenders or cooks. They are the American Dream. They worked their way up and eventually became owners who employ thousands of D.C. residents. They know their businesses, and they know that their biggest asset is the employees.

But skyrocketing labor costs means they would be forced to raise prices, cut back hours, cut back staff or implement service charges. Some will close. Who will open new businesses once they are gone? That’s right: Big corporate entities that chip away at our culture and unique restaurant scene.

The proponents of this misguided initiative have attempted to shoehorn their inaccurate data to fit the District, but they fail for the following reasons:

1) We are not a state. We do not control our own budget or laws without congressional overlords having veto power.

2) We are majority independently owned and operated, very different from the corporate-dominated restaurant scene in California and other states.

3) The numbers they use combine all tipped employees, from nail techs and bell hops to bartenders making over 100,000. This flawed methodology does not distinguish between income levels.

4) The numbers they use are based on reported income, not necessarily reflective of all cash tips.

5) Front-of-house tipped restaurant workers already make more than the minimum wage. Anywhere from $20 to $60 per hour depending on the restaurant or nightclub and day of the week.

Why would tipped workers advocate for an initiative to mandate $15 per hour when it will halt their ability to make $20 to $60 per hour? It’s obvious why D.C. tipped workers are against 77.

They know what’s best for them and their families. They don’t want to be used by an outside interest group as an experiment. D.C. tipped workers and restaurant owners are not interested in gambling with their livelihoods to become a feather in the cap of a national movement to get rid of tipping.

Our left-leaning D.C. electorate, who may not know that the minimum wage is already going up, might reflexively vote for 77. As a liberal, I’m for raising the minimum wage most of the time. But the restaurant model is different from other businesses, and we cannot ignore that reality. The U.S. restaurant model depends on the customer subsidizing the majority of the wages for the front-of-house staff in the form of tips. To change it in such a dramatic way would be terrible for all of us who depend on these businesses to keep a roof over our heads.

Finally, as a pragmatic progressive, I absolutely would support reasoned, sensible legislation that takes into account the independent operators who employ tens of thousands of D.C. residents and provides more protections for workers and enforcement. But that’s not what this is. Initiative 77 is a ham-fisted approach that jeopardizes our financial present and future. The workers, their families and the restaurant owners are united against 77. Join us in protecting our unique restaurant culture.

Please think of Todd and me when you go into the voting booth and vote no 77.