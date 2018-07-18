

Philip Van Cleave, standing right, head of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, speaks in opposition to one of a group of anti-gun bills during a meeting of the House Militia and Police subcommittee in Richmond in January. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via Associated Press)

It seems absurd, but the reality is even more so.

Philip Van Cleave, head of the pro-gun lobby Virginia Citizens Defense League, was tricked into being filmed with prankster comedian Sacha Baron Cohen of “Borat” movie fame in a make-believe video advocating the use of real firearms for young children.

Van Cleave apparently is so clueless that be bought into Cohen’s wildly over-the-top portrayal of an Israeli security expert “Col. Erran Morad.”

At Cohen’s coaxing, Van Cleave brandished on camera “gunimals” of pistols made to look like soft toys and pitched letting children as young as 4 handle real weapons.

If the children see a threat, they should aim their “gunimal” at a threatening person and “pull the string on the bad guy and make bang, bang.” Depending on where the child hits the assailant, it will make him take a “long nap.” Useful targets are the stomach and the head, according to the video’s morbid script.

For his “Who Is America?” presentation, Cohen tricked other notables, including former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, into participating in the film made last February.

Van Cleave apparently later realized that “something wasn’t right” with the man purporting to be Morad, who sported a greatly exaggerated eastern European accent and painted-on eyebrows. Van Cleave raised his suspicions on a Facebook page operated by his organization, but he had already taken the bait.

Apparently, Cohen’s backers treated Van Cleave to luxury accommodations for the filming, the use of a limousine and extra cash. The goodies made Van Cleave feel “beholden” to them, he wrote.

The hard-to-believe situation belies an ugly fact: Groups such as the Virginia Citizens Defense League successfully kill responsible gun legislation within the General Assembly with regularity. The Virginia Citizens Defense League has done so year after year since the group was formed in 1994.

The most recent example is a bill pitched this year to ban bump stocks — devices that let semi-automatic rifles fire at the speed of machine guns. One was put to deadly use last year in Las Vegas when 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded by a gunman firing into an outdoor concert. Bump stocks have absolutely no place in sports hunting or personal defense. They are meant to kill a lot of people. Period.

As The Post has noted, legislators are so afraid of the wrath of anti-gun control zealots that there is no bipartisanship on the issue in the General Assembly. They have that kind of power.

Meanwhile, Cohen’s strange but successful prank shows Virginians just what kind of people are behind the state’s notoriously lax gun laws.