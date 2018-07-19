

Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, smiles before the vote on the House farm bill, which failed to pass, on May 18. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

President Trump’s diplomatic debacle in Helsinki has been a gift to at least one Virginia political candidate: the 7th Congressional District’s Democratic nominee, Abigail Spanberger.

But not necessarily in the way most people think. Trump’s antics upset whatever plans incumbent Rep. Dave Brat (R) may have had for controlling the race’s narrative.

That’s bad enough for any incumbent. But the president also showed that Brat has next to no maneuvering room on any issue heading into November.

Trump’s gaffe-tastic performance played to Spanberger’s strength. In a press release issued the same day as the news conference Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spanberger, a former CIA officer, said it was “disturbing” to watch the president throw his own intelligence community under the bus and instead put his faith “in an ex-KGB thug instead of our hardworking intelligence officers.”

Brat’s office waited a couple of days before releasing its own light-on-substance response that included this gem:

Unfortunately, for eight years the Obama Administration operated as if Russia was not a major geopolitical threat. Their foreign policy failures emboldened Putin to take aggressive actions around the World and set the stage for where we are today.

A swing at former president Barack Obama? Sure, why not.

But there’s something else to Brat’s statement: It’s written from a defensive crouch, not exactly the kind of look an incumbent in a toss-up (or guaranteed flip) race can afford.

Less than a month ago, in an interview on the Lee Brothers radio show, Brat said “it’s up to me what the race is about.”

It was never going to be. The race is about just one thing: Trump.

Brat likely knows this, just as he also knows that crossing the president is a sure way to alienate the voters Brat desperately needs to show up at the polls in November.

Consider the results from an Axios/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday morning. While it shows 58 percent of respondents overall disapproved of the president’s Helsinki performance, a whopping 79 percent of self-identified Republicans gave Trump an “atta boy” for his efforts.

As Axios’s Mike Allen noted, this result demonstrates why “Republicans go so silent so quickly when they disagree so strongly with President Trump: They fear it’s political suicide to speak up.”

In that light, Mr. Brat’s late and vague statement makes even more sense. Throw shade at Trump, and you risk becoming the next Mark Sanford.

But that tells us something else about the state of Brat’s campaign: It’s boxed in.

If the president zigs on immigration, so must Brat. If the White House zags on federal spending, Brat, the one-time deficit hawk, must fall in line.

There are fleeting flashes of independence in Brat. But the imperative to get back in line quickly smothers them.

The White House’s burgeoning international trade war is an example. Brat, a self-described “free market guy,” trained economist and one-time Ayn Rand acolyte should look askance at state interference in the free flow of private capital.

For a brief moment in a Fox News interview, Brat’s old self sort of reappeared. He said he wasn’t entirely comfortable with broad tariffs, preferring “a much more targeted approach.” But he quickly got back on side, saying the president “is right.”

“Unfair trade, you have got to go after it,” Brat said. “We pay $2 trillion in regulation. The rest of the country doesn’t. And then we say go free trade.”

Brat later demonstrated his fealty to the president’s line in an interview with the Washington Examiner’s editorial board, where the White House’s tariff policy was likened to a game of chess, with domestic job losses marked as a “pawn sacrifice.”

The only real pawn in all of this is Brat. His campaign narrative, his issues — both are in the president’s control. If Brat pushes back, he gets sacrificed — either by presidential tweet or by Trump voters in November.