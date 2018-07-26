

A farm in Loudoun County. Agricultural products are a top international export for Virginia. (The Washington Post)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) office issued a press release Wednesday touting the good news about a Canadian company, Cascades, investing $275 million to set up a “lightweight recycled containerboard operation in the former Bear Island Paper Mill in Hanover County.” The company promises it will create 140 jobs.

Setting aside the reams of Virginia taxpayer money the company will receive — including “a $1.95 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Hanover County with the project” and a slew of potential tax exemptions and state subsides — the announcement comes when the Trump administration is engaged in a trade war with Canada, which just happens to be Virginia’s largest export market.

One might think Virginia’s congressional delegation would be in the president’s face over this. With nearly $3 billion in exports and thousands of jobs at stake, it would make perfect sense for a bipartisan group to at least write a letter to the president urging him to reconsider his actions, or at least make a legislative effort to curb the president’s trade authority.

Some are. Sen. Mark Warner (D) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D) sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in April about the White House’s strong-arm tactics over the North American Free Trade Agreement and how blowing up that agreement would damage Virginia’s economy.

In June, Warner introduced legislation that would “require the White House to seek Congressional approval before issuing tariffs designated in the interest of national security.”

There was even a glint of bipartisanship, when eight members of the state’s congressional delegation signed a letter to the International Trade Commission opposing tariffs on Canadian newsprint.

Good. But more needs to be done, and the president has already shown how to proceed.

The Post’s Erica Werner and Sean Sullivan reported the backlash from Republicans and the president’s political base may have forced him to back away from a potentially destructive trade war with the European Union.

The president won’t admit to that, but pressure from farm-state Republicans and interest groups representing plenty of Trump voters in those states undoubtedly had an effect.

If pressure coupled with Republican fears of mid-term election fallout can move President Trump, what strategy do Virginia’s Republicans have for easing the trade spat with Canada and China, the state’s second largest export market?

I asked 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman (R) that on the latest edition of the J.R. Hoeft Show.

Wittman said he had “no disagreement” with the president that trade agreements such as NAFTA were “not working in the United States’ best interest.”

Wittman said the best way to approach trade issues with China was to get our “friends around the world” to join us in putting “maximum pressure on China” to further open its markets and stop stealing intellectual property.

He said, “Congress does have a role” in trade policy and mentioned legislation that would restore some congressional oversight and control of tariffs, but moving those bills, Wittman said, is entirely up to Republican congressional leaders.

“I haven’t heard a clear direction from leadership as to what they choose to do with this particular issue,” he said. “My supposition is they are trying to give the president enough room to negotiate, which is what he says he needs in order to get these deals done.”

Not exactly a profile in courage. But politics may force their hands.

“I believe it will reach a critical mass at some point where Congress will feel compelled to act,” Wittman said, “especially in an election year,” and particularly if the tariffs “have a lasting impact on this economy.”

“At that particular point,” Wittman said, “Congress will have no choice but to jump in and act.”

By then, the damage will be done, and no amount of congressional action will reverse it.

That leaves Virginia Republicans with a time-sensitive choice: Toe the Trump line on trade or stand up for the commonwealth.