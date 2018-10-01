

Imagine you are the owner of an independent, small business. One day, people who know nothing about your business decide that you must raise the wages you pay your highest-income employees by several hundred percent over the next eight years.

Do you think your business would survive? If it did, this mandate would force you to lay off some employees, severely cut back on customer service, jack up the prices of your business products and alienate your customers.

Now you understand why several hundred small-business owners and employees testified at a 16-hour hearing on last month before the D.C. Council in support of legislation to repeal Initiative 77. It would require business owners to dramatically raise the pay of their tipped employees.

D.C. businesses now are required to pay tipped workers at least $3.89 per hour, as long as gratuities are enough to reach the current minimum wage of $13.25. But if they fall short, employers are required to make up the difference.

Initiative 77 mandates employers to gradually increase hourly pay until all workers are earning the standard minimum wage by 2026. In the District, the standard minimum wage will be $15 by 2020 and automatically increase with inflation. The law will go into effect on Oct. 9 unless it is repealed before then.

My business partner, Jeff Holibaugh, and I co-own three restaurants in the District: local sports bar Cleveland Park Bar & Grill and two barbecue restaurants called “Fat Pete’s.”

We are proud to say that we enjoy minimal employee turnover at our restaurants. I think it’s because we treat our employees like family members. (I believe that’s the case with many D.C. restaurants, 96 percent of which are small businesses.)

We pay all of our non-tipped kitchen staff at least the regular minimum wage of $13.25 per hour. Our tipped employees make a good income significantly above that hourly wage, thanks to their tips from our generous customers.

The reality is that if we have to pay our tipped employees the regular minimum wage, our food prices will rise by 30 percent to 40 percent.

We will lose some tipping customers who would no longer be able to afford to dine with us. Other customers may tip less, if at all.

The result will be that some of our bartenders and servers will flee to restaurants outside the District, and we will have to lay off some of our non-tipped, back-of-the-house staff and kitchen employees to keep afloat.

And we may have to impose a 20 percent surtax to ensure that our remaining tipped employees, on whom our customers depend for good service, continue to get tipped or their income will drop drastically and they will leave us.

The harsh reality is some D.C. restaurants will fold if this initiative is not overturned, lowering the city’s sales-tax receipts from the annual revenue of nearly $4 billion generated by the currently thriving D.C. restaurant industry.

If it stands, the tipped minimum wage initiative will tip over the economic scales of the restaurant business in the District.

I recognize the that the voters approved this initiative, but most are not familiar with the unique economics of the restaurant business because they never have worked in it.

Only about 80,000 of the city’s nearly half-million registered voters cast ballots in the June primary when Initiative 77 passed, the lowest turnout in a mayoral primary since at least 2010, We don’t know if the majority of D.C. voters actually support it.

Ironically, the voters will be the biggest losers if this initiative is not repealed because they will get angry when their favorite restaurants close or raise their prices. Some of those voters will no longer be able to afford to eat out as often if at all.

Proposed compromise legislation that would delay full implementation of Initiative 77 from eight years to 15 years is akin to putting a bandage on a hemorrhaging wound. It would only delay the inevitable decline of the D.C. restaurant industry.

I urge D.C. Council members to do the right thing by all their constituents and overturn this disastrous initiative.