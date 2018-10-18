

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) answers a question at a town hall meeting in Yorktown, Va., in February 2017. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via Associated Press)

A month ago, it appeared 2nd District Rep. Scott Taylor’s (R) reelection bid was on its heels.

A petition scandal involving Taylor campaign volunteers cast doubts about the incumbent’s methods. And, according to an internal poll, the Democratic nominee, Elaine Luria, had seized the momentum in the race.

But a curious thing has happened since those dark days: Taylor, having shored up his base, stands poised to win reelection.

Two independent polls have identified an unmistakable shift in the 2nd District electorate toward Taylor.

The New York Times found Taylor leading Luria 49-41 percent. A more recent poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center shows Taylor leading Luria 50-43 percent.

As I did a month ago, I spoke with Christopher Newport’s Quentin Kidd to get a sense of what’s happening in the 2nd District race.

While Kidd said he has “no reason to doubt” Luria’s Sept. 17 poll showing her leading Taylor 51-43 percent, in the weeks since that poll’s release, voters have decided the petition scandal is, according to Kidd, “much ado about nothing.”

“I’m surprised voters don’t think the scandal is a big deal,” Kidd said. “Independents say it’s not a big deal.”

Moreover, “Luria hasn’t successfully made Taylor pay a cost among voters” for it.

But Kidd said Taylor has done something just as important as blunting the petition issue. He’s also gone a long way to muting – at least so far – a main line of Democratic attack: President Trump.

“Taylor has successfully distanced himself from Trump in an election that’s a referendum on Trump,” Kidd said. “Luria has not tied Trump around Taylor’s neck.”

Kidd said Luria’s campaign has every incentive to do so. In the Wason Center poll, Kidd said Democratic enthusiasm is “10 points ahead of the GOP and Trump’s approval ratings are upside-down in the 2nd District.”

Even so, Taylor, the Republican, leads by 7. That reinforces the notion, Kidd said, “Democrats have not pressed their case that Taylor is Trump, and Trump is Taylor.”

Kidd said Taylor has made it hard for Luria to do so. Taylor highlights his disagreements with the president and the GOP, painting himself as an “independent conservative” rather than a mere Republican.

“Taylor has been able to step outside that red dot and not own what the president has done,” Kidd said.

I asked Kidd whether the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings had any effect on his polling data. While those acrimonious proceedings may have “hardened the partisan lines a bit,” Kidd said the Wason poll, which was in the field before and after the last round of hearings, didn’t show “any difference in enthusiasm.”

“We may have gone in the field after the position had hardened,” Kidd said, but there was “no fluctuation in margin of error night-to-night.”

A potential wild card in the 2nd, aside from whatever the president might say or do, is the Senate race between incumbent Tim Kaine (D) and Corey A. Stewart, the Republican challenger.

The Wason poll showed Kaine leading Stewart in the 2nd 47-42 percent. Those numbers struck me as weak for an incumbent 20 days out from the election.

But Kidd said they were pretty good, considering the 2nd District “has been so difficult for Democrats running statewide.”

“Ralph Northam’s 4-point win in the 2nd [in 2017] was a watershed moment for Democrats,” Kidd said. “If Kaine wins by 5, it means Democrats may have built on their gains in the district.”

Will Luria benefit from any of those potential gains? Kidd said if Luria wants to have “any chance at all, Kaine needs to keep spending lots of money on ads in the district.”

If Kaine has coattails, it could mean 2 or 3 percentage points in the 2nd,” Kidd said. “That could be life or death for Luria.”

“We’re in a political time where three weeks are a lifetime,” Kidd said. “Depending on what the president does, Taylor could go from a 7-point lead to 3. No one can afford to let down.”