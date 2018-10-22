

A small-cell tower in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of Crown Castle)

Most of us don’t blame local government when we can’t get good reception on our phones. That is because the industry, for the most part, puts up enough antennas on buildings and towers to provide adequate service.

That could change. Today’s signals travel long distances, but the next generation of wireless will use a different technology that will handle exponentially more data but travel shorter distances.

That means if your jurisdiction doesn’t allow antennas on utility poles and streetlights, you will not be able to get super-fast wireless on your devices.

Montgomery County’s zoning doesn’t allow for these antennas. Two years after we first took up the issue, now is the time for the Montgomery County Council to act on a zoning change that will pave the way for the future of wireless.

Our county has a lot to gain but also a lot to lose.

On the positive side, it is hard to say exactly how we will use the Internet in 10 years, but there is no question we will rely on it more than we do now. Live video calls to 911? Live video consultations with doctors and nurses? Driverless cars? All of that and more that we haven’t dreamed up yet.

These new uses will require access to the highest Internet speeds. And fostering a competitive marketplace, in which people have a variety of options for Internet service, will improve quality and drive down costs.

On the other hand, the antennas that the industry must install to send the signal to our devices will further clutter our poles. Now, most wireless antennas are somewhat hidden on roofs and distant towers. In the near future, they will be over streetlights or on poles. They also must be installed in residential neighborhoods where cell towers are rarely found today.

This possibility has stirred up tremendous anxiety among some residents. They have demanded that we keep the antennas and poles out of residential neighborhoods, which would prevent networks from covering Montgomery County, or institute a cumbersome hearing and examination process for every antenna. Either option would deny essential wireless service to residents.

The council has a job to do.

On Tuesday, the County Council will vote on a zoning change that would guide deployment in our residential areas. With appropriate setback, size and design requirements, the general concept is to allow a streamlined path for wireless infrastructure on existing utility poles and tall light posts but require greater scrutiny for the replacement of neighborhood light fixtures in areas without utility poles. The zoning changes allow for the deployment of this critical infrastructure in a way that is a sensitive to residents’ concerns.

The council must act now. We need to face the future and embrace changing communications infrastructure needs.

If we fail to zone for the future of wireless, we’ll make a great case for why local governments can’t be relied on to do the job in the first place. That’s just what the industry is telling the Federal Communications Commission and state legislatures across the country that are moving to eviscerate local control.

If the industry gets its preferred approach, the poles will be higher and closer to houses. Companies won’t pay fair market value for using public space. They’ll make taxpayers subsidize the roll-out, even though they have no commitment to providing universal coverage to their communities.

I know because I have been fighting this battle at the FCC and in the state legislature for more than a year. In 2017, I was named to the FCC’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, where I joined local and state government leaders from across the country to provide input to the FCC on its decisions. We promptly took up the small-cell issue.

We argued against the FCC’s view that it should impose standards that diminish local government decision-making. I met with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and separately with every FCC Commission member and urged them to partner with us to speed deployment rather than remove us from the table. In response, Pai has changed the membership of the IAC, packing it with local government officials who support his agenda.

Despite these federal and state headwinds, Montgomery County has an opportunity to lead the way on one of the defining communications issues of our time.

It is time to move forward.